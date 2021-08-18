Video: Former Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani issues video message
Ghani said he would address "recent developments" in Afghanistan before beginning his video message.
Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani released a video message on Wednesday from the United Arab Emirates, which earlier confirmed it was hosting him “on humanitarian grounds”.
Ghani said he would address “recent developments” in Afghanistan before beginning his video message, which was streamed on his Facebook page. He left the country over the weekend.
