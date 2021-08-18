Rest of Asia
Video: Former Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani issues video message

AFP/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 18, 2021
Reuters

Ghani said he would address "recent developments" in Afghanistan before beginning his video message.


Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani released a video message on Wednesday from the United Arab Emirates, which earlier confirmed it was hosting him “on humanitarian grounds”.

Ghani said he would address “recent developments” in Afghanistan before beginning his video message, which was streamed on his Facebook page. He left the country over the weekend.




