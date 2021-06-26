Video: Actor Zeeshan Khan tries to board plane in a bathrobe, gets stopped at airport
He was attempting to set a Guinness World Record.
TV actor Zeeshan Khan recently attempted 'a world record' when he tried to board a plane dressed in a bathrobe.
Releasing a teaser video of the incident on his official YouTube channel, the actor elaborated his plans to "be the first person to travel on a flight in a bathrobe" and have his name appear in the Guinness Book of World Records.
However, airport officials were quick to inform the 'Kumkum Bhagya' star that his travel attire was inappropriate and that he would not be allowed to board the plane dressed as he was.
"Air India staff is a bummer," Zeeshan can be heard saying in the video.
The video received an outpouring of support from Zeeshan's fans (he commands a sizeable following of 84.7k subscribers on YouTube alone). But there were also those who criticised the stunt.
"Put him in NO FLYING LIST. This is not his private bathroom. Well done #AirIndia (sic)" said one commenter.
"Have worked for almost 15 years at airport... sorry to burst your bubble but you definitely are not the first trying to do such a stunt... You are lucky to be approached by staff and not CISF..." rebuked another.
