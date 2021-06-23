Rest of Asia
India: Woman, son die by suicide; neighbours blamed

ANI/Mumbai
Filed on June 23, 2021

(Alamy)

The mother wrote that the neighbours harassed her by complaining about her son making too much noise.


One person was arrested after a 44-year-old woman and her minor son died by suicide in India.

The woman in her suicide note blamed her neighbours for harassing her by complaining about her son making too much noise, informed the police.

According to the police, the woman committed suicide with her 10-year-old son by jumping from her flat's 12th floor in Chandivali area under Sakinaka police jurisdiction.

She left behind a suicide note blaming her neighbours for harrasing her by making complaints to society office and police that her son makes too much noise, said the police.

As per the police, the neighbours about whom the woman has mentioned in her suicide note live at the 11th floor of the flat.

The police stated that the woman identified as Reshma Trenchil lost her husband to Covid-19 in May this year.

She has named her neighbours Ayub Khan, Shehnaz Khan and Shaadab Khan in her suicide note, the police said.

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered and one Ayub Khan has been arrested, said the police. Further investigation is under way, it added.




