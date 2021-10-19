India: Businessman arrested for allegedly molesting actress
The woman was on a flight from Delhi to Mumbai when the alleged incident took place.
A Ghaziabad businessman was arrested for allegedly molesting an actress on a Delhi-Mumbai flight. The woman alerted the cabin crew and approached the police soon after the incident.
According to a report in Times of India, the actor who lives in Mumbai had gone to Delhi on Oct. 1 for a trip.
During her return flight, after the aircraft landed in Mumbai, she got up to open the overhead storage to take out her handbag. Suddenly, she felt someone suddenly grab her from behind by the waist and pull her towards him.
The woman complained to a cabin crew member, following which she lodged a complaint with the police after leaving the airport.
There was some confusion over the identity of the accused as the alleged molester had given the name of his co-passenger.
The cops then found out that the accused had given his name as Rajeev, but when the cops approached Rajeev, it was realised that it was not him but a man named Nitin, sitting next to Rajeev, who had allegedly molested the actress, according to the report.
Nitin has since been arrested and a case has been booked against him.
Mumbai | A Ghaziabad businessman has been arrested over molestation allegations by an actress, on a Delhi-Mumbai flight: Sahar Police Station— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021
