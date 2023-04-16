Qatar expects more than five million visitors in 2023

Global body accuses Taliban of trying to force it into making an 'appalling choice' between helping Afghans and standing by the norms and principles it is duty-bound to uphold
Qatar expects more than five million people to visit the Gulf state in 2023 despite a post-World Cup lull, its tourism chief said on Sunday.
Akbar Al Baker, head of Qatar Airways and Qatar Tourism, admitted that hotels had fallen quiet after the World Cup final on December 19.
But he insisted that every World Cup host has the same lull after the tournament and that hotels were still 65-70 per cent full.
Baker told a press conference there were 1.16 million visitors in the first quarter of 2023 and told AFP on the sidelines that he expected "at least" five million over the year.
In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, there were about 2.1 million tourists. By comparison, Dubai had more than 14 million tourists in 2022.
As part of a bid to end reliance on its natural gas riches, Qatar has spent billions of dollars on infrastructure for tourism and hosting major sports events.
The government has set a target of six million foreign tourists a year by 2030. "I think we will not be too far away from the target" in 2023, Baker told AFP.
"Because of FIFA we built so much infrastructure in the hospitality industry and of course now it is our job to make sure that in the coming months we are making sure that occupancy rates go up."
Qatar, which says there were 1.4 million visitors during the World Cup, is predicting foreign travellers will make up about one third of the three million people expected to attend an international horticultural expo that runs from October 2 until March 28, 2024.
Global body accuses Taliban of trying to force it into making an 'appalling choice' between helping Afghans and standing by the norms and principles it is duty-bound to uphold
Ukraine is not in a position to instruct India on its economic relations with other countries, says Emine Dzhaparova during India visit while calling for country to help promote peace
Biden administration "comfortable and confident in the terrific bilateral relationship we have with France" after French president warns European countries on getting caught in the Beijing-Washington standoff over Taiwan
Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner inside her classroom with mother's legally purchased the gun allegedly secured on a top shelf in her closet with a trigger lock
India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths on Sunday
Getting it in such a short time is a miracle, it brings huge responsibility, says Kejriwal
Firms are turning to advanced technologies to help answer a surprisingly tricky question: Where do products really come from?