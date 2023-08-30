'My mugshot is worth a billi': Donald Trump’s AI-generated rap song goes viral

Trump’s mugshot had quickly caught the attention of many on the Internet and inspired a flurry of memes

Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 1:44 PM

An AI-generated rap song, which resembles the voice of former US President Donald Trump, is being widely shared on the Internet.

The track pokes fun at Trump's arrest and viral mugshot. The track also climbed the iTunes rap chart and secured the No.2 spot, according to media reports.

The song, titled ‘First Day Out’, has been created by rapper Hi-Rez who appears to have used AI to make it sound as if Trump was the artist behind it.

In another tweet on Monday, Hi-Rez clarified that it was he who made the music. “A song I made as an absolute joke in 30 minutes now has millions of views, streams, and thousands of sales. We’re bringing people together through comedy, music, culture, and politics. They want us divided and living in fear! We are taking back Hollywood, entertainment & the culture,” the rapper wrote.

The rap highlights how Trump was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, last week for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election. Trump spent just around 20 minutes in jail before he was granted bail.

“Out on bail, out on bail. I won’t see inside a cell,” a line in the rap says.

“Imma beat them RICO charges. And if I go to prison. You can’t do me like the Clintons. I’ll be laid up, eating steak with Secret Service chillin [chilling],” the AI-generated rap says.

Trump’s mugshot, which was released after he left the jail, had quickly caught the attention of many on the Internet and inspired a flurry of memes. It also features in the creative song and finds mention in the rap.

“These DA’s acting silly. My mugshot is worth a billi [billion]. Sold some merch and made a milli [million],” the rap says.

According to a local news station, the rap was ranked No.2 on the iTunes hip-hop charts and No.27 overall.

