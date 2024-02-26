EU top diplomat repeats claim Israel helped create Hamas

Russia still controls roughly a quarter of the country after Ukraine failed to meet expectations with its summer-time counteroffensive not producing major breakthroughs
European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Monday repeated his claim that Israel helped create the Palestinian militant group Hamas which it is battling to crush in a deadly offensive.
Borrell spoke in response to questions about his assertion in January that Israel had "created" and "financed" the group — a claim made amid the country's war against Hamas in Gaza.
"I do not say that (Israel) financed it by sending a cheque, but it has enabled the development of Hamas" as a rival to leading Palestinian party Fatah, he said in a forum at a business school in Madrid.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"It is an unquestionable reality that Israel has bet on dividing the Palestinians, creating a force to oppose Fatah," he said.
The Gaza war broke out after Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on October 7. The attack resulted in the deaths of around 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
The retaliatory Israeli military offensive in Gaza has killed at least 29,782 people, most of them women and children, according to the territory's health ministry.
In recent years, the Gaza Strip, controlled by Hamas and under Israeli blockade, has received millions of dollars in aid from Qatar.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been accused of having favoured such financing of the movement. The prime minister denies the accusation.
Borrell reiterated his stance that a two-state solution must be imposed to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — a demand Netanyahu rejects.
ALSO READ:
Russia still controls roughly a quarter of the country after Ukraine failed to meet expectations with its summer-time counteroffensive not producing major breakthroughs
Spokesperson says authorities gave an ultimatum to the mother of the opposition leader to agree to a secret funeral
A PTI leader says he challenged the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and other members of the Election Commission
More than 3,000 people have been evacuated from their homes to transport the bomb that weighs around 500kg
The measures target Mir payment system, financial institutions and its military industrial base
Nathaniel Veltman ran over five members of a family of Pakistan origin in Ontario, in 2021, killing four of them
They were executed by multiple gunshots to the back in Ghazni city in front of thousands of people, including the families of the convicts' victims
The Russian president flies on a modernised Tu-160M bomber plane for 40 minutes