14-truck UAE aid convoy enters Gaza Strip

The "Gallant Knight 3" humanitarian operation announced the entry of a new aid convoy into the Gaza Strip through Egypt's Rafah Border Crossing as part of the UAE's efforts to support and relieve Palestinian people during their current circumstances.
The Emirati aid convoy comprises 14 trucks carrying over 300 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including tents, medical supplies, and various food items.
The UAE continues to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, alleviate their suffering, and provide their basic needs.
As of February 18, the Emirati aid provided to the Palestinian people through the "Gallant Knight 3" humanitarian operation exceeded 15,755 tonnes, through 163 cargo planes, two cargo ships, and 476 trucks dispatched. The number of cases received by the field hospital inside Gaza reached 5,123.
The UAE had established six desalination plants with a production capacity of 1.2 million gallons per day, benefitting the Gaza population. Additionally, five automatic bakeries have been sent to the Egyptian city of Al Arish in preparation for their entry into the Gaza Strip.
