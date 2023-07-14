Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, Matt Damon: Hollywood stars who are supporting strike

On the picket lines, actors and writers are demanding fair wages and protection against artificial intelligence

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 7:20 PM

Hollywood actors have gone on strike for the first time since 1980 after their union and the body representing motion picture studios failed to reach a deal.

Stars have voiced their support for the strike, demanding better pay for actors and protection against artificial intelligence.

Many A-listers who are represented by the SAG-Aftra (Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) are staging the strike. According to Rolling Stone, more than 300 actors had signed a letter indicating that SAG-Aftra might go on strike if the actors’ demands are not fulfilled. The signatories included Jennifer Lawrence, Ben Stiller, Amy Schumer, Neil Patrick, Rami Malek, and Meryl Streep, among others.

As per Sky News, Barbie actress Margot Robbie has extended her support and said that she would join the picket lines.

The cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, including Matt Damon and Emily Blunt, walked out of the film's UK premiere as soon as the strike was announced.

Damon, hours before the announcement, said: “Once the strike is officially called they would walk. That is why we moved this red carpet up, because we know the second it’s called, we’re going home.”

Emily Blunt told NBC News: “Obviously we stand with all of the actors. And at whatever point it’s called, we’re going to be going home and standing together through it, because I want everyone to get a fair deal.”

Cynthia Nixon, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Josh Hartnett have also extended their support for the strike.

Nixon tweeted:

Meanwhile, actor John Cusack tweeted a video of SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher slamming the film and TV industry’s top executives.

“The greed is almost a legendary comic trope — one fun fact — when I was a youngin — I did a film (with a boombox) and somehow I got points — net not gross. Never expected to see any money — but the film became quite famous — so about 10 years ago — I looked again at the financial statements they were obligated to report — and to my shock, they claimed they had LOST 44 million dollars on the film,” Cusack said.

He added: “I thought wow, I almost bankrupted Fox! (not really) The film cost about 13 million to make — and money spent to release was minimal at the time — 30 years in — that film lost millions every year! A neat accounting trick don’t ya think?”

Comedian and actor Guy Branum announced his support, too.

In a tweet, he said, “Now that I am also striking as an actor, all my picketing movements will have purpose and my strike character will have a secret."

Actress Issa Rae posted a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption, “This Barbie is on strike”.

