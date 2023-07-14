Hollywood actors stage strike: Popular TV shows and films that might get delayed

The animation, shared by YouTube channel AiTelly also detailed the reasons behind the accident, highlighting Titan’s experimental design
Thousands of Hollywood actors are staging a strike — for the first time in 43 years — after talks failed between the US actors’ union Sag-Aftra (Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — a body representing leading studios, over better compensation and use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the film industry.
The move is likely to affect the production of several shows and delay the release of films in the US.
What are the shows/films that will be affected by the strike?
According to Reuters, the actors’ strike would stop all production and scripted television shows in the US and only independent productions would be running.
Production of dramas and comedies in Los Angeles has already come to a stop, as per FilmLA, which issues film permits, the report added.
Hit web series like Stranger Things and The Handmaid’s Tale, which were affected by the film and television writers’ strike, are now expected to witness further delays in production.
According to Deadline, TV shows that are likely to be impacted by the strike include Andor, House of the Dragon, Industry, The Palace, and Day of the Jackal. The second season of Bad Sisters may also not be able to start shooting.
Night Court reboot, Chicago Med, Fire and P.D, NCIS and Young Sheldon and Family Guy and The Simpsons —- these shows might get affected due to the strike, reported BBC.
The major films to be affected include Gladiator 2, which is being produced by Paramount, Venom 3 by Sony, and Warner Bros’ Juror No.2. Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is also on the list, the report said.
Wicked, Deadpool 3, and Beetlejuice 2 will also see a delay in their release.
According to IMDB, movies that are currently under production are Mufasa: The Lion King, Ghostbusters 4, Wonder Woman 3, and Avatar 3 and 4.
ALSO READ:
The animation, shared by YouTube channel AiTelly also detailed the reasons behind the accident, highlighting Titan’s experimental design
They plan to leave for countries that "care about their doctors" amid five day strike by junior doctors
During a press conference in Vilnius, Biden quickly corrected himself, even as the Western press described it as his latest blunder
Police issued a statement saying there was 'no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed'
The neurochemical dopamine has become a boogeyman for people worried about addiction and indulgence. But the real story is a lot more complex
Nothing but a charred frame remained of the installation first created in 1967
He won accolades for the way he depicted themes and characters that floated between the mundane reality of everyday life and the lofty world of ideas
Leslie Van Houten becomes the first Manson follower to walk free after serving 50 years of a life sentence and will be spending a year at a halfway house to adjust to a world of technology