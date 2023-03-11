Libyan elections are possible this year, says UN envoy

The late Prince Philip was the last holder of the position
UN Libya envoy Abdoulaye Bathily said on Saturday that if a clear road map and electoral laws are in put in place by June, national elections could be held by the end of the year.
A political process to resolve more than a decade of conflict in Libya has been stalled since an election scheduled for December 2021 collapsed amid disputes over the eligibility of major candidates. Bathily last month announced a new initiative to break the deadlock by creating a steering committee to enable the elections, seen as critical to any lasting peace. On Saturday, he told a news conference in Tripoli that the two legislative bodies, the House of Representatives and the High State Council, had agreed to form a joint committee of six members each to draft electoral laws, adding: "There is no reason for any more delay."
However, the two chambers have spent years negotiating about the political system without moving closer to elections that would in effect replace them.
The late Prince Philip was the last holder of the position
Scientists look at 'Island effect', a rule in evolutionary biology describing how large-bodied species tend to downsize on islands while small-bodied species upsize
The latter lauds UAE's efforts in promoting peace and interfaith dialogue
There were no initial reports of any emergencies
Driver tried to beat warning signal before approaching train hit the vehicle
Using mail-order DNA test, a popular genealogy database and her own sleuthing skills, woman establishes her father's identity and finds state facility for disabled took no action on crime against her mentally challenged mother
Proposal given on CNN interview after US House speaker Kevin McCarthy echoes Republican position on aid, saying Congress should not be writing 'blank checks' to support Kyiv
Crowds of women chanted slogans and pushed shield-bearing riot police after authorities had earlier disallowed march through the city