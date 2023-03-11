Libyan elections are possible this year, says UN envoy

Abdoulaye Bathily says the elections could be held by the end of the year if a clear road map and electoral laws are in put in place by June

FILE PHOTO: Security forces stand guard outside the parliament building, home of the House of Representatives, in Tobruk, Libya, February 10, 2022 REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori/File Photo

Sat 11 Mar 2023

UN Libya envoy Abdoulaye Bathily said on Saturday that if a clear road map and electoral laws are in put in place by June, national elections could be held by the end of the year.

A political process to resolve more than a decade of conflict in Libya has been stalled since an election scheduled for December 2021 collapsed amid disputes over the eligibility of major candidates. Bathily last month announced a new initiative to break the deadlock by creating a steering committee to enable the elections, seen as critical to any lasting peace. On Saturday, he told a news conference in Tripoli that the two legislative bodies, the House of Representatives and the High State Council, had agreed to form a joint committee of six members each to draft electoral laws, adding: "There is no reason for any more delay."

However, the two chambers have spent years negotiating about the political system without moving closer to elections that would in effect replace them.