Israeli PM to meet UAE, Bahrain ministers in New York

Reuters/Jerusalem
Filed on September 25, 2021
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. — AP

The meetings were announced by Bennett in a statement on Saturday

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet ministers from Bahrain and the UAE on Sunday, his first meetings with Gulf leaders since taking office in June.

The meetings with Bahrain’s foreign minister and a UAE minister were announced by Bennett in a statement on Saturday, and will take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Bahrain and the UAE normalised relations with Israel last year. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who visited Dubai in June, is expected to travel to Bahrain soon.




