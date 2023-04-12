Syria foreign minister in Saudi for first visit since war began

Boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner inside her classroom with mother's legally purchased the gun allegedly secured on a top shelf in her closet with a trigger lock
Syria's foreign minister arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, a Saudi statement said, on the first such trip since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.
Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad flew into Jeddah after an invitation from his Saudi counterpart, according to the statement from the Saudi foreign ministry.
They will "hold a session of talks on efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves the unity, security and stability of Syria", the statement said.
The foreign ministers will also discuss "facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, and securing humanitarian access to the affected areas in Syria".
Mekdad arrives two days before nine Arab countries gather in Jeddah on Friday to discuss allowing President Bashar Al-Assad's Syrian government to attend an Arab League summit next month.
Ministers and top officials from the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — and Egypt, Iraq and Jordan have been invited, Qatar foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said earlier.
Boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner inside her classroom with mother's legally purchased the gun allegedly secured on a top shelf in her closet with a trigger lock
India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths on Sunday
Getting it in such a short time is a miracle, it brings huge responsibility, says Kejriwal
Firms are turning to advanced technologies to help answer a surprisingly tricky question: Where do products really come from?
Gum disease has been associated with a range of health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia and more. Here’s what experts say you can do to manage the risk
In video message, deposed Pakistani prime minister claims his government was brought down before the step could be taken as he praises neighbour India's foreign policy
Eye-witness sister-in-law alleges that accused fired unprovoked after being asked to stop the DJ from blaring loud music at an event in his house
Taiwan says its forces will 'not escalate conflicts nor cause disputes' and would respond 'appropriately' to China's drills as manoeuvres around island country go on amidst multiple airforce sorties