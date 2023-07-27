Oman reforms labour law: 182-day sick leave, 98-day maternity leave, part-time work options introduced

Citizens and expats lauded the new law, saying it addresses key aspects of labour conditions in the country and bolsters employment relations

by Kirstin Bernabe Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 9:35 AM

The Sultanate of Oman has introduced sweeping changes to its labour law, with priority given to its citizens and employees granted a host of new and extended paid leaves.

It was a landmark decision that both employers and staff have lauded, saying it would modernise rules and address key aspects of employment in the country, according to local media reports.

Major reforms that were made under Royal Decree No. 53 of 2023 included extended leaves for parents, caregivers, and those who are sick. Part-time employment was introduced, and regulations were set in managing redundancies in the workplace.

Here are some of the highlights of Oman's new labour law:

New, extended leaves for both citizens and expats

These leave benefits are given to employees each year under the new law:

Working mothers will now get 98 days of paid maternity leave which covers the periods before and after a child's birth. They can also avail of unpaid leave for up to one year for child care. Once they get back to work, they are entitled to an hour for child care every day.

Fathers can file paternity leave for seven days.

Those who need to take care for a sick family member have the option to avail of a 15-day leave.

Employees are entitled to 182 days of sick leave, with certain conditions applied. Full pay will be given for the first day until the 21st day; 75 per cent of salary for 22nd until 35th; 50 per cent for 36th until 70th; and 35 per cent for 71st until 182nd day.

Fifteen days of study leave are granted to employees enrolled in schools, institutes, or universities.

A female Muslim worker is entitled to 130 days of leave in case of her husband's death; and 14 days for a non-Muslim woman.

Workers can be granted special leaves without pay.

Part-time work

The law now allows employees to temporarily work for another employer — a decision aimed at easing business operations and reducing recruitment costs.

Probation, appraisals

Employers may terminate an employee's contract if he/she fails to achieve performance and productivity goals. The worker shall be notified about areas of inefficiency and given no less than six months to address them.

Business owners are also required to establish a performance appraisal system.

Omanisation

Expat employees can be terminated if an Omani worker is employed to replace them in the same position. This provision seeks to facilitate the process of 'Omanisation', according to the government.

Women's area

A dedicated rest space should be created in establishments with more than 25 female employees.

