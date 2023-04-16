Kuwait to deport fewer expat teachers after reviewing policy: Report

Country to make it harder to avoid being drafted after thousands of draft-age men denied receiving paper summons and instead fled abroad
According to local media outlet Kuwait Times, Kuwait's Education Ministry is set to review its policy regarding the deportation of expatriate teachers from the country.
The media outlet reports that the ministry will be more cautious from now and will not rush the Kuwaitisation policy, making sure that instead of the current large dismissal of teachers, layoffs will only happen once the availability of qualified staff that are able to perform at the same level as those dismissed is ensured.
This aims to prevent a drop in the quality of education. While 1,800 teachers were dismissed this year, the next year will see no more than 1,000 laid off, a source told the news outlet.
The ministry will reduce this termination until qualified Kuwaiti, GCC nationals or children of Kuwaiti mothers are available, the source confirmed.
