4 dead, 49 injured after bus flips over in Oman

The hospital’s director reportedly suspected that a nurse who was taking pictures of the infant was planning to kidnap her, and kicked him out of the hospital
Four were killed and dozens were injured in a horrific bus accident in Oman on Friday, according to the sultanate's police.
The bus was carrying 53 passengers on board when it crashed at the exit from Qantab Aqaba, in the direction of Al Bustan Road-Wadi Al Kabir, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said in an advisory.
The ROP confirmed the deaths, adding that four others were in critical condition, seven sustained moderate injuries, and 38 had minor ones.
Emergency response teams rushed to the site as soon as the horrific accident was reported.
