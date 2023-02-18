UAE: Mass brawl breaks out among football fans at pro league match in Sharjah; police take action

National Experts Programme is a launch pad for Emirati specialists who strive to play a transformative role in key future-growth sectors
Sharjah Police have said that a mass brawl broke out after the Adnoc Pro League game, yesterday.
The two teams competing were Sharjah and Khorfakkan. Khor Fakkan won the match 1-0, yesterday.
Sharjah police has said in a Twitter post that it was dealing with the public fight after the match.
The authority added that necessary action had been taken against those responsible.
