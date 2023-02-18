UAE: Mass brawl breaks out among football fans at pro league match in Sharjah; police take action

The two teams competing were Sharjah and Khorfakkan

Image used for illustrative purposes only

By Web Desk Published: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 10:54 AM Last updated: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 11:25 AM

Sharjah Police have said that a mass brawl broke out after the Adnoc Pro League game, yesterday.

The two teams competing were Sharjah and Khorfakkan. Khor Fakkan won the match 1-0, yesterday.

Sharjah police has said in a Twitter post that it was dealing with the public fight after the match.

The authority added that necessary action had been taken against those responsible.

ALSO READ: