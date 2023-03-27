Founder of popular UAE restaurant chain passes away at 96

Khan told the judge that he wanted to join the investigation in the cases registered against him by Lahore’s Racecourse police
Yang Bing-yi, who founded the famous international restaurant chain Din Tai Fung, which also has a location in the UAE, has “passed away peacefully” at the age of 96, according to a company statement, reported CNN.
The cause of death is unknown, but the company says that the family has asked for privacy as funeral arrangements are ongoing.
Yang's success story has been widely reported on over the years. He moved to Taiwan in 1947 at age 20 with just 20 dollars in his pocket and made an empire, according to CNN. His dumpling business initially started as a cooking oil enterprise in Taiwan. When that started going under, he expanded to start selling steamed Chinese soup dumplings, or Xiao Long Bao, with his wife.
The business expanded over the years and currently has locations all over the world, including the UAE, USA, UK, Australia, South Korea and Singapore.
