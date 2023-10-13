Teacher killed, two injured in knife attack at French school

The incident took place in the town of Arras in northeastern France

By AFP Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 2:16 PM

A teacher was killed and two other people severely wounded Thursday in a knife attack at a school in the town of Arras in northeastern France, police and regional officials said.

The perpetrator has been detained by police, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Local police said that the situation had been contained and no longer posed a danger to the public.

