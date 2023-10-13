Teacher killed, two injured in knife attack at French school

This World Mental Health Day, let us remember that a healthy mind is the bedrock upon which our financial success and emotional fulfilment are built
A teacher was killed and two other people severely wounded Thursday in a knife attack at a school in the town of Arras in northeastern France, police and regional officials said.
The perpetrator has been detained by police, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Local police said that the situation had been contained and no longer posed a danger to the public.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
This World Mental Health Day, let us remember that a healthy mind is the bedrock upon which our financial success and emotional fulfilment are built
The World Health Organisation estimates more than 11,000 people from 1,655 families had been affected
EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi says Israel has now every right to defend itself within the bounds of international law
Goldin is only the third woman to win the prize, which was announced by Hans Ellegren, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences
A government spokesman says hundreds are still trapped, with more than 1,000 hurt and more than 1,300 homes destroyed
The death toll surged to almost 1,000 since Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its massive surprise attack on Israel
The Ukrainian president says diplomats were cooperating with the Israeli police to ensure the safety of their citizens
He adds that United States has also taken note of reports of several Americans killed in Israel and Washington is looking to verify the details and figures