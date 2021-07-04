Europe
French health minister warns of fourth Covid wave

Reuters/Paris
Filed on July 4, 2021
People enter a shop in Nantes, France. — Reuters

Olivier Veran asks French people to get vaccinated as fourth wave is expected by July end


Health Minister Olivier Veran on Sunday urged as many French people as possible to get a Covid-19 vaccine, warning that France could be heading for a fourth wave of the epidemic by the end of the month due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.

“For five days, (the infection rate) hasn’t come down — it’s rising again. Because of the Delta variant, which is very contagious. The British example shows that a fourth wave is possible from the end of July,” Veran said on Twitter.

“We must move even faster (on vaccination). Our country is in a race against time.”




