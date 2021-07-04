French health minister warns of fourth Covid wave
Olivier Veran asks French people to get vaccinated as fourth wave is expected by July end
Health Minister Olivier Veran on Sunday urged as many French people as possible to get a Covid-19 vaccine, warning that France could be heading for a fourth wave of the epidemic by the end of the month due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.
“For five days, (the infection rate) hasn’t come down — it’s rising again. Because of the Delta variant, which is very contagious. The British example shows that a fourth wave is possible from the end of July,” Veran said on Twitter.
“We must move even faster (on vaccination). Our country is in a race against time.”
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Russia virus cases soar again as Delta...
Moscow has so far ruled out a new lockdown, but Sunday’s 25,142 ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghan cities fall to Taleban
More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from... READ MORE
-
MENA
Settlement agreed to release ship that blocked...
Japanese-owned Ever Given had become stuck in high winds and remained ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Biden marks independence from Covid with huge I-...
Fireworks display and largest in-person event since his election to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi updates PCR testing
Vaccinated travellers arriving from green list destinations must take ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: RAK extends safety rules till...
All public events are restricted only to those who have received the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Can mRNA vaccines provide long-term...
Experts weigh in on the jabs following a study published in Nature... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
99% of US Covid deaths are unvaccinated people:...
Dr Anthony Fauci says it's really sad that most of these deaths are... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
2 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program