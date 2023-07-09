After riots, France bans July 14 fireworks sales

Court turns down government request to withhold documents of ex-prime minister from a public inquiry
France has banned the sale, possession and transport of fireworks during the July 14 national holiday weekend, following riots sparked by the police killing a teenager, the government said Sunday.
Fireworks were among the weapons of choice during the unrest that exploded in France after a police officer shot dead a 17-year-old during a traffic stop on June 27 in Paris, rekindling long pent-up frustrations and accusations of systemic racism among France's security forces.
"In order to prevent the risk of serious disturbances to public order during the July 14 festivities, the sale, possession, transport and use of pyrotechnical articles and fireworks is banned until July 15 inclusively," said a government decree published in the official Journal on Sunday.
The ban does not extend to professionals or municipalities that are organising traditional fireworks for the Bastille Day celebrations, it added.
Worried about a possible resurgence of rioting, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told the daily Le Parisien on Saturday that the government would deploy "massive means to protect the French" during the national holiday.
The police killing of Nahel M., who had Algerian roots, sparked France's worst urban violence since 2005.
More than 3,700 people were taken into police custody in connection with the protests since Nahel's death, including at least 1,160 minors, according to official figures.
