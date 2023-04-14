6 Indian students selected for prestigious Cambridge scholarship

The scholars will study a wide range of subjects — from the links between sleep patterns and the retrieval of emotional memories to what people can learn about biodiversity from burying beetles

By Prasun Sonwalkar Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 12:21 PM

Six scholars from India are among 77 selected from across the world for postgraduate programmes at the University of Cambridge, the Gates Cambridge Trust said on Friday.

The university’s flagship international postgraduate programme, the Gates Cambridge scholarship was established through a $210-million donation from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. It is the largest single donation to a UK university.

The six Indian scholars and their course of study are: Preeti Pratishruti Dash (PhD Law), Diksha Dewan (PhD Chemistry), Spatika Jayaram (PhD Physiology, Development and Neuroscience), Janani Mohan (PhD Politics and International Studies), Vishal Vasanthakumar (PhD Sociology), and Arushi Vats (PhD History of Art).

Since the first class in 2001, Gates Cambridge has awarded 2,100 scholarships to scholars from 112 countries, representing more than 700 universities globally, and more than 80 academic departments and all 31 colleges at Cambridge.

In addition to generous funding to do their research, with no age limit on candidates, the 77 scholars who begin courses this autumn will benefit from the strong sense of community and identity that has been forged by their predecessors and an absolute commitment to improving the lives of others, the university said.

The scholars, who come from 32 countries, will study subjects ranging from the links between sleep patterns and the retrieval of emotional memories to what we can learn about biodiversity from burying beetles. The class comprises 44 women and 33 men.

Eilís Ferran, provost of the Gates Cambridge Trust, said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce the class of 2023. These scholars, who have been selected by our expert Selection Panels, reflect the mission of the Gates Cambridge Trust established through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s generous and historic gift to the University of Cambridge”.

“Like their predecessors, they are both intellectually outstanding and demonstrate the kind of leadership qualities needed to tackle the complex global challenges we face today. We know that these scholars will flourish in the rich, international community at Cambridge and will go on to make a significant impact in their fields and to the wider global community.”