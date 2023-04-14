6 Indian students selected for prestigious Cambridge scholarship

Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Six scholars from India are among 77 selected from across the world for postgraduate programmes at the University of Cambridge, the Gates Cambridge Trust said on Friday.
The university’s flagship international postgraduate programme, the Gates Cambridge scholarship was established through a $210-million donation from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. It is the largest single donation to a UK university.
The six Indian scholars and their course of study are: Preeti Pratishruti Dash (PhD Law), Diksha Dewan (PhD Chemistry), Spatika Jayaram (PhD Physiology, Development and Neuroscience), Janani Mohan (PhD Politics and International Studies), Vishal Vasanthakumar (PhD Sociology), and Arushi Vats (PhD History of Art).
Since the first class in 2001, Gates Cambridge has awarded 2,100 scholarships to scholars from 112 countries, representing more than 700 universities globally, and more than 80 academic departments and all 31 colleges at Cambridge.
In addition to generous funding to do their research, with no age limit on candidates, the 77 scholars who begin courses this autumn will benefit from the strong sense of community and identity that has been forged by their predecessors and an absolute commitment to improving the lives of others, the university said.
The scholars, who come from 32 countries, will study subjects ranging from the links between sleep patterns and the retrieval of emotional memories to what we can learn about biodiversity from burying beetles. The class comprises 44 women and 33 men.
ALSO READ:
Eilís Ferran, provost of the Gates Cambridge Trust, said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce the class of 2023. These scholars, who have been selected by our expert Selection Panels, reflect the mission of the Gates Cambridge Trust established through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s generous and historic gift to the University of Cambridge”.
“Like their predecessors, they are both intellectually outstanding and demonstrate the kind of leadership qualities needed to tackle the complex global challenges we face today. We know that these scholars will flourish in the rich, international community at Cambridge and will go on to make a significant impact in their fields and to the wider global community.”
Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner inside her classroom with mother's legally purchased the gun allegedly secured on a top shelf in her closet with a trigger lock
India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths on Sunday
Getting it in such a short time is a miracle, it brings huge responsibility, says Kejriwal
Firms are turning to advanced technologies to help answer a surprisingly tricky question: Where do products really come from?
Gum disease has been associated with a range of health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia and more. Here’s what experts say you can do to manage the risk
In video message, deposed Pakistani prime minister claims his government was brought down before the step could be taken as he praises neighbour India's foreign policy
Eye-witness sister-in-law alleges that accused fired unprovoked after being asked to stop the DJ from blaring loud music at an event in his house