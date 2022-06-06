Dominican environment minister shot dead in his office

Ed Sheeran to join some 10,000 performers to mark the final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations
World1 day ago
The Dominican Republic’s environment minister, Orlando Jorge Mera, was shot dead in his office on Monday, authorities said.
Authorities did not share a potential motive or name suspects in the killing.
Employees at the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources told journalists that they heard at least seven shots from within the building. Police units arrived on the scene shortly after.
Mera, a 55-year-old lawyer, was son of former President Salvador Jorge Blanco. Mera’s son, Orlando Jorge Villegas, is currently a federal legislator.
Ed Sheeran to join some 10,000 performers to mark the final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations
World1 day ago
PM Sheikh Hasina mourns deaths, orders mobilisation of all facilities for the salvage operation
World1 day ago
A summit in Ghana’s capital Accra fails to agree on the action to be taken against military juntas in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea
World1 day ago
Two other people were injured when they were struck by a vehicle as they fled the shooting
World1 day ago
Greek Civil Protection agency issues emergency appeal for people to leave Ano Voula as the flames reached homes
World2 days ago
Bajram Begaj will have the power to nominate three of the nine members of the country’s constitutional court
World2 days ago
The Secret Service says the plane mistakenly entered a secure area and was immediately escorted out
World2 days ago
Francis discloses the coming meeting in a question-and-answer session with children
World2 days ago