Dominican environment minister shot dead in his office

Orlando Jorge Mera was shot dead by unknown assailants

Employees of the Dominican Ministry of Environment try to get out the fence of the ministry´s building during a shooting, in Santo Domingo. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 11:12 PM

The Dominican Republic’s environment minister, Orlando Jorge Mera, was shot dead in his office on Monday, authorities said.

Authorities did not share a potential motive or name suspects in the killing.

Employees at the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources told journalists that they heard at least seven shots from within the building. Police units arrived on the scene shortly after.

Mera, a 55-year-old lawyer, was son of former President Salvador Jorge Blanco. Mera’s son, Orlando Jorge Villegas, is currently a federal legislator.