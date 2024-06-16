E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Haj 2024: 18 arrested for transporting illegal pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

The supects were also fined 10,000 Saudi riyals (roughly Dh9,790) for every illegal pilgrim transported

By SPA

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 9:59 PM

Last updated: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 10:00 PM

18 individuals—two residents and 16 citizens—were apprehended for violating Haj regulations by transporting, on June 15, a group of 98 individuals attempting to perform the pilgrimage without a permit, the Ministry of Interior has reported.

The individuals were caught by Haj security forces stationed at the entrances to Makkah.


The suspects were sentenced to 15 days in prison, and a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals (roughly Dh9,790) for every illegal pilgrim transported.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The authorities ordered the confiscation of the vehicles used in transporting the violators.

Violators also face public exposure, deportation from the Kingdom if they are residents, and a ban on re-entry for a period of time determined by the regulations.

The Ministry of Interior has urged all citizens and residents to strictly comply with the Haj regulations to ensure pilgrims feel safe, comfortable, and at peace when performing Haj rituals.

ALSO READ:



More news from World