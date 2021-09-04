World
Collision between train, minibus leaves 4 dead in Turkey

AP/Istanbul
Filed on September 4, 2021
Minibus was dragged in front of the train after the impact


A collision between a freight train and a minibus in northwest Turkey killed four people and injured eight others Saturday, Turkish news agency Demiroren reported.

The crash at a railroad crossing in Ergene, Tekirdag province, involved a minibus carrying factory workers and a train headed to nearby Cerkezkoy at 8 am local time (9 am UAE), the news agency said.

The people who died all were in the minibus, which was dragged in front of the train after the impact. Images showed the crumpled vehicle lying on its roof alongside the train tracks.

In 2018, 25 people died when a passenger train derailed in nearby Corlu. That accident was blamed on heavy rain causing an embankment to collapse.




