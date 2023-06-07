Philippine court denies bail request for Duterte's top critic

Kathleen Folbigg, who spent 20 years behind bars, was convicted in 2003 of murdering three of her children, and the manslaughter of a fourth
A Philippine court has denied a bail request from Leila de Lima, a former senator and staunch critic of ex-President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, the defendant's lawyer said on Wednesday, thereby prolonging her detention.
"Sad to inform you that the court denied Senator Leila's bail application," Filibon Tacardon, her legal counsel, told reporters.
The petition was for a drug case that saw de Lima accused of conspiring to commit illegal narcotics trade in a Philippine prison.
De Lima was arrested in 2017, just a few months after she launched a senate investigation into Duterte's anti-narcotics campaign during which thousands of users and dealers were killed, many by police or in mysterious circumstances. She has been in police detention ever since.
A Philippine court in 2021 dismissed a drug case against de Lima, 63, while another court in May acquitted her from a charge that she received drug money from prison inmates.
Kathleen Folbigg, who spent 20 years behind bars, was convicted in 2003 of murdering three of her children, and the manslaughter of a fourth
1,800 people have been killed and 1.2 million displaced since the conflict started in Sudan, with more than 425,000 fleeing abroad
A 25-year-old woman dies in the incident after an altercation during the event to mark four years since the fatal crash
Biochar could potentially be used to capture 2.6 billion of the 40 billion tonnes of CO2 currently produced by humanity each year, reveals UN report
Their vessel broke down near the coast of Libya and the sailors were taken into captivity by a local militia
Deputy director of the national museum urges combatants to protect the nation's heritage, including ancient mummies
The toll from a horrific three-train rail crash in India rose to 288 early Saturday
The visit came as Washington struggles to improve relations with China amid tensions over Taiwan's status