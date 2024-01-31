Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife get 14 years jail in graft case

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 9:30 AM

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his wife were sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in jail, local media said, after being found guilty of graft in a case involving gifts he received while premier.

The verdict, a week before national elections, comes a day after Khan was given a prison sentence of 10 years in a case related to leaking state secrets.

More to follow