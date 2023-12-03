UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Marcos condemns bomb attack by 'foreign terrorists' in southern Philippines

The attack left at least 3 dead and several injured

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 11:06 AM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos condemned on Sunday a bombing attack by "foreign terrorists" on a Catholic mass in the southern Philippines that left at least three people dead.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the senseless and most heinous acts perpetrated by foreign terrorists upon the Mindanao State University (MSU) and Marawi communities early this Sunday morning," Marcos said in a statement.

ALSO READ:


More news from World