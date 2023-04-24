Man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board New York-Delhi flight

American Airlines reported the matter to the Delhi airport before landing

Picture used for illustrative purpose only. — Reuters file

Published: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 5:21 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 6:16 PM

An Indian man travelling from New York to Delhi in an American Airlines flight has been apprehended at the airport here for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger, official sources said on Monday.

The accused passenger was under the influence of liquor and he urinated on his co-passenger during an argument as stated by the airlines staff, they said. The incident took place on board American Airlines flight AA 292 and the alleged “unruly” passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after the plane landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 9pm on Sunday.

The airlines reported the matter to the Delhi airport before landing and both the passengers involved were later handed over to the Delhi Police. The victim passenger has filed a formal complaint, the sources said.

Incidents of passengers allegedly urinating on co-passengers purportedly after consuming liquor have been reported in the recent past.

In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger in her seventies in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

