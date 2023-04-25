India: Kerala girl dies as mobile phone explodes

The eight-year-old was using the device at night when it exploded in her face

By PTI Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 6:56 PM

An eight-year-old girl died in Kerala when the mobile phone she was using allegedly exploded, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Adithyasree, was a resident of Kerala’s Thiruvilvamala. The incident took place on Monday.

While the girl was using the phone at night, it exploded in her face at around 10.30pm, police told PTI.

Adithyasree was a student in class 3 in a local school.

Police have registered a case and investigations are on. More details are awaited.