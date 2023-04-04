India: Any link between sudden rise in deaths due to cardiac arrest and Covid-19?

No tsunami warning has been issued after the quake
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is conducting a study to know the connection between the sudden rise in deaths due to cardiac arrest and Covid-19 and its results are expected to come in two months' time.
The results of the study are expected to come in two months, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told reporters.
Earlier on December 22 during Chintan Shivir in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, the Union health minister told ANI that the study will take six more months to complete to know whether there is any connection between Covid-19 and heart attacks.
The ICMR team that is conducting this study includes several scientists like Dr Nivedita and Dr Tanveer Kaur.
However, in February, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former chief scientist of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that it is well established that after being infected with Covid-19, the risk of heart attacks, diabetes, and strokes goes up.
"Risk of getting a heart attack is 4-5 per cent higher after being infected with Covid-19 than getting it after vaccination. Covid-19 infection is itself a main risk factor for subsequent heart attacks," Dr Soumya Swaminathan had said while speaking to ANI exclusively.
The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.71 miles)
If Tatarsky was deliberately targeted, it would be the second assassination on Russian soil of a high-profile figure associated with the war in Ukraine
People should prepare for the transition as physical SIM cards will become a thing of the past soon
Sam Altman is an enigmatic personality who is out to capture the world
Police found the bodies of five adults and one infant in the marshland
Video widely shared on social media shows two female customers in a shop being assaulted by a man after a verbal altercation
They were taken into custody on December 29 last year, neither of the two brothers has been formally charged in the case