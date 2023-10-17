India aims to send astronaut to the moon by 2040

Charles Michel calls for increased immediate outreach to nations like Egypt, which would be a natural point of reception for those fleeing Gaza
India aims to send an astronaut to the moon by 2040, the government said on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued instructions to the space department that include plans for a space station by 2035.
India's space ambitions got a boost when it became the first country to land a spacecraft near the unexplored south pole of the moon in August, just days after a similar Russian mission failed, and the fourth overall to achieve a soft landing.
After that success, India launched a rocket to study the sun and is scheduled conduct a test later this week as part of its crewed space mission.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"Prime minister directed that India should now aim for new and ambitious goals, including setting up 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' (Indian Space Station) by 2035 and sending first Indian to the moon by 2040," the government said in a statement.
"To realize this vision, the Department of Space will develop a roadmap for moon exploration," it added.
Modi has also called on scientists to work on missions to Venus and Mars.
ALSO READ:
Charles Michel calls for increased immediate outreach to nations like Egypt, which would be a natural point of reception for those fleeing Gaza
The quake was recorded in the sea off the island's east coast, according to the country's weather bureau
He reiterates call for negotiation, says Russia can help because it has relations with both sides
The country is set to make its proposal at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai
Anna Gutu and Gina Marie Rzucidlo were scaling the mountain when avalanches struck at 25,000 and 26,000 feet
French president says the only way to end the bloodshed would be through guaranteeing Israel's security and creating a state for Palestinians
Several countries have launched operations to repatriate their citizens, while others plan to do so in the coming days
Scientists count huge melts in many protective Antarctic ice shelves