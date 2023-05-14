India: Acid attack survivor, a peon's daughter, tops in school with 95 per cent in CBSE Class 10 exams

The man was charging a couple of batteries of the vehicle inside their rented accommodation in Lucknow
Setting an example for many girls in the country, Kafi, an acid attack survivor and the daughter of a peon, topped her school by scoring 95.02 per cent marks in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exams.
The 15-year-old Kafi's father works as a peon in the secretariat. When Kafi was three years old, her neighbours attacked her with acid due to jealousy, after which her entire face got burnt and she was hospitalised for six years where she lost her eyes. Since then, she has been studying through Braille script and is very fast in reading, the result of which is shown in her 95.02 per cent marks in Class 10.
While talking to ANI, Kafi said that she wants to become an IAS officer and wants to make her parents proud. Her favourite subject is Geography.
Thanking her parents for their support, Kafi said her success was due to the mental support of her parents and the guidance by her teachers. She said YouTube and the Internet helped her a lot in preparing for the exams.
On the achievement of his daughter, Kafi's father said: "We are proud of Kafi and support her in whatever she wants to do next and will work day and night to fulfil her dreams."
Kafi's father also said that when the acid attack happened, his morale was low. With the advice of a good person, he decided to teach Kafi and today Kafi has proved that decision to be right.
Showing her happiness, Kafi's mother said: "Kafi is good at studies and I am proud of this fact. It has given us a chance to walk with our heads held high in society. It is a matter of pride for us."
The man was charging a couple of batteries of the vehicle inside their rented accommodation in Lucknow
Gariguez and environmentalists accompanying him call on banks to curtail ties with companies behind new fossil fuel projects
He uploaded a video showing himself jumping out of his aircraft with a parachute as multiple cameras on the exterior of the craft documented its crash
Legislative clarity on aircraft leasing aspects will provide more comfort to the lessors, says US aircraft maker
Congress state president junked the exit poll results in which the party, though it gains the highest number of seats, has to contend with a hung assembly
Government revokes suspension order and states the period of the retired IPS officer's suspension will be treated as he was on duty
Keep working hard and chase your dreams as success comes to those who never give up, says education minster
The former state deputy chief minister launched a 125-kilometre 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur on May 11 to raise issues during the previous BJP regime