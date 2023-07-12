IMF approves $3 billion Pakistan bailout programme

The board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $3 billion, nine-month bailout programme for Pakistan on Wednesday, the IMF said.

Pakistan and the Fund had reached a staff level agreement late last month, securing much-needed funding for the cash-strapped country.

