IMF approves $3 billion Pakistan bailout programme

The South Asian nation and the Fund reached a staff level agreement

By Reuters

Published: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 9:06 PM

Last updated: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 9:14 PM

The board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $3 billion, nine-month bailout programme for Pakistan on Wednesday, the IMF said.

Pakistan and the Fund had reached a staff level agreement late last month, securing much-needed funding for the cash-strapped country.

