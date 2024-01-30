Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets 10 years in jail in cipher case

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 11:32 AM Last updated: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 12:27 PM

A Pakistani court on Tuesday sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to 10 years in prison each, after finding them guilty of revealing official secrets.

According to Zulfiqar Bukhari, spokesman for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, the court announced the verdict at a prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Khan, who was ousted through no-confidence in the parliament in April 2022, is currently serving a three-year prison sentence in a graft case.

The latest development comes ahead of the February 8 parliamentary elections in Pakistan.

