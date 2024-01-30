Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets 10 years in jail in cipher case

The 17-judge panel will hand down its ruling whether or not they will grant emergency measures following accusations by South Africa
A Pakistani court on Tuesday sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to 10 years in prison each, after finding them guilty of revealing official secrets.
According to Zulfiqar Bukhari, spokesman for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, the court announced the verdict at a prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Khan, who was ousted through no-confidence in the parliament in April 2022, is currently serving a three-year prison sentence in a graft case.
The latest development comes ahead of the February 8 parliamentary elections in Pakistan.
ALSO READ:
The 17-judge panel will hand down its ruling whether or not they will grant emergency measures following accusations by South Africa
Footage of the crash posted on social media shows plane falling from the sky in a snowy, rural area
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres
Minister says the government will also restrict foreign students' eligibility to receive work permits, crack down on sham institutions
The former foreign minister urges Imran Khan's party workers to support him in the election on February 8
The ship will proceed to the Kucukcekmece anchorage area under escort tugs, the report also said
Russia blames Ukraine for the artillery strike that injured 20 people, calls it a 'barbaric terrorist attack'
The 24-year-old targeted fellow students, teachers and random pedestrians before killing himself