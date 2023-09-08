Dubai-Guangzhou Emirates flight diverted to Delhi due to medical emergency

He will take part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
A Guangzhou-bound Emirates flight was diverted to Delhi on Friday due to a medical emergency, the airlines said.
According to an Emirates spokesperson: "Flight EK362 from Dubai to Guangzhou was diverted to Delhi due to a medical emergency. Upon arrival in Delhi, the passenger was met by local medical staff and offloaded to receive the necessary treatment."
He said that the flight departed later and is continuing its journey to Guangzhou.
ALSO READ:
He will take part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The Paris-based body said relying on such programmes rather than human teachers could affect a child's emotional wellbeing and leave them vulnerable to manipulation
The G20 leaders are expected to announce the decision during the summit, a report said
The women were told to sit in their assigned seats that were wet and had visible vomit residue
Israel's Weizmann Institute's research team says their 'embryo model' looked like a 'textbook example of a real 14-day-old embryo'
July remains the hottest month ever recorded
The company said its shot generated an 8.7-fold increase in neutralising antibodies in humans against BA.2.86
The Daikin MC55VBFVM Air Purifier is a breath of fresh air in every way