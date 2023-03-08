Australian PM in India to discuss China, trade and cricket

The renowned actor was undergoing treatment in Canada
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in India on Wednesday for a four-day visit expected to focus on shared concerns about China, deepening trade ties -- and cricket.
Albanese said on Wednesday he would meet US President Joe Biden soon in the United States, where they are expected to unveil a nuclear submarine deal aimed at countering China's growing ambitions.
Albanese, in his maiden visit as prime minister to India and the first by an Australian premier in six years, was due to visit INS Vikrant, India's first homemade aircraft carrier, in Mumbai on Thursday.
Earlier in the day he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were due to watch together a Test match between India and Australia at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad in western India.
To ensure a large crowd at the stadium named after Modi, the ruling BJP has bought for party members and their families 80 per cent of the roughly 100,000 tickets sold, a local official told AFP.
In 2020, Modi and then US president Donald Trump held a huge rally at the stadium.
Modi and Albanese, accompanied by Australia's trade and resources ministers, were also expected to discuss efforts towards a free-trade deal following a recent interim agreement.
"India is Australia's sixth-largest trading partner, fourth-largest export market and second-largest export market for education," the Australian government said in a statement on Wednesday.
