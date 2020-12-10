US Senate backs sale of F-35 jets to UAE
Most senators dismissed fears that President Donald Trump was setting off a dangerous arms race in the region.
Democrats failed on Wednesday to block the United States from selling top-of-the-line fighter-jets to the UAE, with most senators dismissing fears that President Donald Trump was setting off a dangerous arms race.
In one of the largest arms deals of its four-year term, the outgoing administration has approved $23 billion in stealth-capable F-35 jets, unarmed drones and other weapons to the Gulf ally.
Splitting mostly on party lines, opponents failed to convince a threshold of 50 senators in two procedural votes that Trump was acting hastily before President-elect Joe Biden takes over next month.
Republican Senator Roy Blunt said that selling weapons to the UAE supported US jobs and provided “reinforcement of our friends who see common enemies and are working directly to move their country and their region in a much better direction.”
Trump had already threatened to veto the resolutions if they passed, meaning both the Senate and House of Representatives needed two-thirds majorities to override him.
The White House in a statement said that the weapons would enable the UAE to “deter increasing Iranian aggressive behaviour and threats issued in the wake of the peace deal with Israel.”
The two Democratic senators from Arizona, Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both joined Republicans on the drone sales, which involve Raytheon, a major employer in their state, and Sinema also rejected the bid to stop the F-35s.
One of the costliest warplanes in the world, the F-35, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, carries high-end sensors and data-collection tools and can be used for airstrikes, intelligence gathering and air-to-air combat.
The State Department said the UAE would buy 50 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters — equivalent to Israel’s fleet.
Israel has historically opposed the sale of the jet to any Arab nation, considering it a military advantage.
But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dropped objections as the UAE moved in September to recognise Israel.
Bahrain and Sudan have since also moved to normalise relations with Israel, which has instead been discussing with the US how to expand its military edge further.
-
Rest of Asia
Phone, Internet fraud: Over 20,000 arrested in...
Year-long campaign participated by 35 countries also helps seizure of ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK issues warning on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine over ...
Vaccine roll-out began on Tuesday to elderly and health workers. READ MORE
-
Americas
US Senate backs sale of F-35 jets to UAE
Most senators dismissed fears that President Donald Trump was setting ... READ MORE
-
World
Saudi Arabia: Makkah Court acquits 13 defendants...
The crane collapse occurred on September 11, 2015, killing 108 people ... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews