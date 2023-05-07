US: Girl, 17, killed in California party shooting that wounds 5

He will be attending on behalf of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
A 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a party near a college campus in Northern California, police said.
Officers responding around 3.30am to reports of gunfire found six people shot at an apartment building in Chico, police Chief Billy Aldridge said.
All the victims were taken to hospitals, and the teenager died at a hospital, he said.
Two men, ages 21 and 19, and a 17-year-old girl remained hospitalised in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, the chief said. Two other men, ages 18 and 20, were treated at the hospital and released, Aldridge said.
The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, and there was no ongoing threat to the community, police said. They released no information on the shooter.
Police had been called to the same address about 30 minutes before the shooting and arrested a man on suspicion of brandishing a firearm, Aldridge said.
That suspect matched the description of a man who was asked to leave a separate party about a mile away around 12.30am, Aldridge said. A fight broke out at the earlier party, and two people were hospitalised after being struck in the head, one with a bottle and one with a firearm, the chief said.
The investigation was ongoing Saturday.
Both parties were in neighbourhoods near California State University in Chico, a city with about 101,000 residents 145km north of Sacramento.
