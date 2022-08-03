UAE weather: Red alert issued as hail, heavy rain hit parts of the country

Authorities urge people to take utmost care, and avoid valleys and flooded areas

By Web Desk Published: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 6:41 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 7:01 PM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a red alert on Wednesday and warned residents of extreme hazardous weather.

The weather department has issued code-red alerts as Al Ain is witnessing heavy rain accompanied by hail. Red signifies ‘hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast’ and advises residents to be “extremely vigilant”.

Among several other areas in Al Ain, Al Tiwayyah, Al Qattarah, Nahil, Bada Bint Saoud, and Alamera are experiencing hazardous weather. Authorities have reported heavy rains with hail and warned residents of extreme conditions.

New videos posted on Instagram by Storm Centre show heavy rains accompanied by hail in Al Ain region. The weather-related social media handle also reported thunderstorm in the area.

NCM urged people to be cautious, take utmost care, and avoid valleys, landslides, and flooded areas.

Abu Dhabi Police also called on the public to keep away from Al Ain City's valleys and other watersheds. The authority urged everyone to be cautious and to follow instructions and safety guidelines.

They urged motorists to abide by the variable speed limits displayed on the electronic sign boards. Speed limits in the capital are automatically reduced to 80kmph on some roads during adverse weather conditions.