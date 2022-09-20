UAE weather: Light to moderate winds; temperature to reach 42°C

By Web Desk Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 6:16 AM

The weather in the UAE on Tuesday will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Low clouds will appear over the east coast in the morning. Rainy convective clouds will form eastward by afternoon.

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 42°C and 40°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.

It will be humid at night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.