UAE weather: Humid nights, cooler mornings as fog envelops the country

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day; it will be humid at night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas
Fog descends upon the country on Sunday, and the National Centre for Meteorology in the UAE (NCM) has again issued red and yellow alerts in both coastal and internal areas.
Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to remain cautious as speed limits change on key roads, including those in the Al Ain - Dubai direction. Drivers should pay attention to the electronic sign boards that show the changed speed limit.
Taking to Twitter, the police said that the speed limit has been reduced to 80 km/h on Al Ain - Dubai road ( Al Hiyar - Al Faqaa), Al Bada - Nahil road and Sweihan road ( Nahil - Al Hiyar ).
Convective clouds will appear over the mountains in the eastern parts of the UAE by afternoon.
Temperatures are set to decrease, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai seeing highs of 37°C and 38°C, and lows of 26°C and 27°C respectively.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
The formations are also associated with fresh winds that could reach speeds of 40 km/hr
Clouds will appear eastward by afternoon
Mercury will see a significant fall near the coast
