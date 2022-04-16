UAE weather: Humid day ahead; expect slight dip in temperatures

The country has been experiencing highs of over 40°C the past few days

By Web Desk Published: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 6:54 AM

UAE residents can look forward to a slight dip in temperatures this weekend.

On Saturday, Abu Dhabi and Dubai will record highs of 39°C and 38°C, respectively, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

However, humidity levels are expected to rise throughout the day, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai seeing highs of 70 per cent.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Over the past few days, temperatures soared above 40°C. The NCM recorded a high of 46.3°C in Al Dhafrah.