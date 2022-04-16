UAE weather: Humid day ahead; expect slight dip in temperatures

Fair, partly cloudy forecast for today
Weather1 week ago
UAE residents can look forward to a slight dip in temperatures this weekend.
On Saturday, Abu Dhabi and Dubai will record highs of 39°C and 38°C, respectively, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
However, humidity levels are expected to rise throughout the day, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai seeing highs of 70 per cent.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Over the past few days, temperatures soared above 40°C. The NCM recorded a high of 46.3°C in Al Dhafrah.
Fair, partly cloudy forecast for today
Weather1 week ago
Fair, partly cloudy forecast for today.
Weather1 week ago
The weather forecast for today is fair and partly cloudy.
Weather1 week ago
Chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas
Weather2 weeks ago
Seas to remain slight
Weather2 weeks ago
Humid by night and Friday morning
Weather2 weeks ago
Temperatures will tend to increase gradually.
Weather2 weeks ago
It will be humid by night, the NCM says
Weather2 weeks ago