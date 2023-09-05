UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Sultan Al Neyadi shares last video from space

Around 3 and a half hours before undocking from the ISS, the Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi posted a video bidding farewell to his space mission

by

Fiza Natoo

Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 12:14 PM

READ MORE:

Fiza Natoo

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By