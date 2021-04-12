Nation | 12 Apr 2021

Watch: Inside the fully-vaccinated Emirates flight

Around 400 passengers boarded, all of whom were vaccinated and carried a negative test result for Covid-19 on the special Emirates flight coded EK 2021. Aside from the passengers, all of the ground staff, cabin crew and the pilots were also vaccinated personnel nominated to be a part of the flight, according to the airline. It was added that 85% of the airline’s staff has so far been vaccinated.