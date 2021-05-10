Nation (videos)
Nation | 10 May 2021

Video: UAE adds Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka to travel curbs list

The UAE suspends entry for travellers from Bangladesh Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights. The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced this on Monday,May 10. The suspension is effective from 11.59pm on Wednesday, May 12. Only exceptions are UAE citizens, diplomatic missions, official delegations Golden Visa holders, private jets and cargo flights. As per the announcement, transit flights are suspended as well
POPULAR VIDEOS
