Nation | 3rd Sep 2021

Galadari Brothers host 10th edition of ‘My Blood for My Country’ campaign

Hundreds of employees from various entities of the Galadari Brothers Group came forward to donate blood during a campaign organised at the group head office on Wednesday. The 10th edition of the ‘My Blood for My Country’ campaign, conducted in cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), saw employees of different nationalities, including Emiratis, British, Syrians, Jordanians, Egyptians, Indians, Pakistanis and Filipinos, take part in the noble drive
