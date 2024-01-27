UAE weather: Chance of rainfall in some areas; dusty day ahead

'CARe' was launched in August to expedite the overseas transfer of deceased Indian nationals, but the group claims it has only inflicted additional 'mental trauma' on families
The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime, becoming cloudy over island regions and some areas, specifically coastal and northern areas, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
There is a chance of rainfall by afternoon in some areas.
Light to moderate wind are set to blow, freshening gradually especially over the sea and causing blowing dust.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The sea will be moderate, becoming rough gradually by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
Temperatures are expected to drop to 8ºC in internal areas of UAE, with the highest reaching 30ºC.
ALSO READ:
'CARe' was launched in August to expedite the overseas transfer of deceased Indian nationals, but the group claims it has only inflicted additional 'mental trauma' on families
There were also 43,817 pedestrians who were arrested for jaywalking or crossing the road in undesignated places, the authority said
The competition is part of Dubai Police's UAE SWAT Challenge
There is a mix of 17 ocean-view villas and 14 overwater villas available as single and double bedrooms
Dubai's Ruler and Vice President dispatched similar messages
This will commence from Monday, January 29
UAE ministry asks parents to see to it that kids are not overusing their gadgets
KT reporter talks of the soul-freeing experience in the country's first aerobatic flight