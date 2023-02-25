Weather conditions favourable for UAE astronaut AlNeyadi's launch to ISS

Space is a shared resource, politics of Earth do not go into space, says Al Amiri
Favourable weather is expected on Monday for the launch of UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi and Crew-6 to the International Space Station (ISS) from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 10.45am (UAE time).
Weather officials at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s 45th Weather Squadron predict a 95 per cent chance of favourable weather, with cumulus clouds prevailing, indicating fair and dry conditions for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 launch.
Aside from the instantaneous launch window on Monday, there is a backup opportunity available on Tuesday, February 28, at 10.22 am (UAE time.)
On Friday, AlNeyadi and his is crew mates (NASA mission commander Stephen Bowen, Nasa pilot Warren Hoburg, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev) have successfully completed the countdown dress rehearsal to simulate what will happen on launch day.
AlNeyadi’s family, including his father, children, cousins and friends, are at the launch site since Friday, while the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre tweeted on Saturday photos and videos of well-wishes. “All of the UAE is ready for the launch of the longest Arab space mission in history. All hearts are with astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, who will be carrying out the mission,” the tweet said.
This mission will make the UAE only the 11th country in the world to send astronauts on a long-term mission to space.
