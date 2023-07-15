Watch: UAE President receives Indian PM Narendra Modi in ceremonial welcome at Qasr Al Watan

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mansour were among those who sent condolence messages
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a grand ceremonial at Qasr Al Watan on Saturday afternoon.
Modi is currently on an official visit to the UAE, following his trip to France.
The two leaders are expected to hold talks to further strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and India.
Here's a video of the welcome:
More to follow.
ALSO READ:
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mansour were among those who sent condolence messages
Sultan AlNeyadi gets asked many questions about life in space during his interactions with citizens from the UAE and also abroad
They participated in the ‘An Hour with the Cleaning Worker’ campaign, collecting various waste on beaches, markets, commercial, industrial, residential and desert locations
Before enrolling in a course, it is best to verify the institution's status and its accredited programmes with the Ched International Affairs Service
The students, from grades 10 and 12 in the emirate's private, public, and charter schools, were also received in New Delhi's new Prime Ministers' Museum
The authority issued an advisory on Twitter for residents. Here are the details
The initiative supports the Dubai Police strategy of promoting positivity, tolerance, and coexistence
Registration for classes has opened and will continue till July 20