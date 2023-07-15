Watch: UAE President receives Indian PM Narendra Modi in ceremonial welcome at Qasr Al Watan

The two leaders are expected to hold talks to further strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and India

Published: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 1:33 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a grand ceremonial at Qasr Al Watan on Saturday afternoon.

Modi is currently on an official visit to the UAE, following his trip to France.

